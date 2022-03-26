An 11-year-old girl from Ipswich, who played live on stage with the Foo Fighters, has paid tribute to the "most awesome drummer ever" Taylor Hawkins.

The rock band said they were devastated by the "untimely loss” of Mr Hawkins, who died while they were on tour in South America, aged 50.

Nandi Bushell was invited to play with the Foo Fighters in Los Angeles last summer.

It came after the schoolgirl drummer challenged frontman Dave Grohl in a tweet during lockdown.

She tweeted her thanks to Mr Hawkins for "looking after" her and for being "so kind and loving".

"Thank you for being the most awesome drummer ever," she said. "Thank you for bringing so much joy to the world, thank you for being you!"

Mr Hawkins starred in The Foo Fighters alongside singer Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," said the band.

No further details about his death have been announced.