An NHS worker says she won't be quitting her job despite a big win on the National Lottery.

Marion Wood, who is 60, and her friend Michael Williams, a retired construction worker, matched five numbers plus the bonus ball two weeks ago.

They will each collect half of the £1 million win.

Marion says working at Northampton General Hospital through Covid has been hard and she has lost family and friends but she plans to carry on.

She said: "The amount of work has increased and, unfortunately, I have lost many family and friends. However, work has kept me going, I love my job and I won't be leaving even after this amazing win.

"I want to carry on as normal for a bit. I'm from an army family and routine is important to me so I think I'll just let my head get around it first.

"I might treat myself to some jewellery, it will be nice to have something special to remember how I felt when I won."

When they discovered they had won the pair said they had a cup of tea and sat in stunned silence.

Mr Williams plans to buy a new car. He said: "I retired last year and haven't had a car since 1981, so I think it's time I get myself my own set of wheels.

"I'm also a big rugby fan and have followed Wales all my life, so I will get myself some rugby memorabilia.

"Finally, I'll also treat my family, they've been good to me and it will be lovely to do something nice for them."