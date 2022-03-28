Sabrina Bradshaw and Taylor Kelly went missing on Friday. Credit: Suffolk Police

Police are appealing for the public's help after a mother and daughter missing for three days were spotted in Suffolk.

Sabrina Bradshaw, aged 29, and her 10-year-old daughter Taylor Kelly are originally from West Sussex, and were last seen on Friday.

However, Suffolk Police received a confirmed report of a sighting of them on Sunday evening, at Moot Hall in Aldeburgh in Suffolk.

Ms Bradshaw, who has blonde hair, was last seen wearing a cream fur waistcoat and light blue jeans.

Her daughter Taylor is described as having shoulder-length dark brown hair.

It is thought they are using a black Renault Kadjar, with the registration number LX67 KFJ.

Anyone who has seen them or knows of their whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 999, quoting CAD 26 of 26 March.