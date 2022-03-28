A teenager plotted a "frenzied" machete attack from behind bars, leaving his victim fighting for his life, said police.

Gino Menga, now 20, was an inmate at a young offender institute when he planned the attack on another man in Shefford in Bedfordshire in August 2020.

He recruited 18-year-old Kai Woodcock and Callum Andrews, 21, to help him.

They planned how they would ambush the victim and stab him, weighing up which knives would be most suitable and plotting their escape in a vehicle registered under fake insurance details, said Bedfordshire Police.

Armed with knives and machetes, Woodcock and Andrews were told by Menga that the victim was in a secluded area known as The Beach, near the River Ivel, shortly before 9pm on 24 August 2020.

They then drove to the location before launching what police called a "frenzied" attack, leaving the victim with significant injuries to his head and body.

When police investigated they found that Menga had been in regular contact with both Woodcock and Andrews from prison.

Detectives also found mobile phone and number-plate data to show the pair were in the area at the time of the attack and their attempts to flee.

All three were found guilty of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH), and Woodcock and Andrews were found guilty of GBH, following a trial at Luton Crown Court in December 2021.

The three were sentenced last week, with several additional charges:

Andrews of Dendridge Close, Enfield, was jailed for 20 years, with an additional five years extended licence, for offences including conspiracy to commit GBH with intent, wounding with intent, possession of Class A and B drugs with the intent to supply and possession of a bladed weapon;

Woodcock of Brooklands Avenue, Bedford, was jailed for 10 years and six months, with an additional five years and a further 14 months extended licence, for offences including conspiracy to commit GBH with intent, wounding with intent, criminal damage and threatening with a bladed article;

Menga was jailed for 14 years and nine months, with an additional five years extended licence for conspiracy to commit GBH with intent.

Police are still looking for a third male involved in the attack.

Det Insp Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: “This was an attack planned at great length, with the sole purpose to inflict severe harm.

"The group would have known full well their actions could lead to the victim being killed, and it was only luck and the hard work of emergency service colleagues that meant this wasn’t the case.

“Menga was more than happy to encourage others to do his dirty work, despite already being in a young offenders institute at the time, and the group were willing to do his bidding.

"I’m glad that they have been jailed and can no longer cause further violence in our community."