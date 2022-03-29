Police were sent to a hospital accident and emergency department after a man carrying a knife reportedly made threats to kill.

The unit from Essex Police was called to Southend University Hospital at 10.30am on Tuesday.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon, and he remains in custody.

A spokesperson for Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said no staff or patients were harmed and only "minimal disruption was caused".

He confirmed the emergency department had not been closed and remained open to see patients as normal.

“Police are still investigating, and we have offered them our full cooperation," he added.

Police said their inquiries were continuing and appealed for anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact them.