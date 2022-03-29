An investigation is under way after a large sinkhole opened up in Norwich street.

Part of the road on Whistlefish Court, off Dereham Road, collapsed on Monday morning.

A cordon has been put in place around the area while an investigation is carried out.

Some people living nearby experienced a loss in water pressure after the sinkhole appeared.

Anglian Water said a pipe had been damaged in the collapse, but water supplies had now been restored.

Norfolk County Council said an investigation into the cause of the sinkhole was under way and repairs would be made as soon as possible.

The road and footpath remain closed.

A water main was damaged in the collapse causing some customers to lose water supplies. Credit: ITV News Anglia