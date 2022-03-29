Bomb disposal experts have been called in to destroy World War Two explosives discovered in a back garden.

More than 20 homes were evacuated in Quinton in Northamptonshire after the military materials were found in a garden on Monday afternoon, with a 100m cordon set up.

Bomb disposal experts were called after builders reported a noxious gas seeping through the ground in the School Lane home, and "a number" of explosives were found, said Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Members of the Army's explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team worked until 10.30pm on making the devices safe, but then had to stop work because of the poor light conditions.

More than 20 homes in School Lane were evacuated on Monday and again on Tuesday. Credit: Aperture Northampton

Most of the residents were allowed back into their homes, but two households were offered accommodation elsewhere for the night.

Bomb disposal squads returned on Tuesday at 8.30am and re-introduced a 100m cordon, with people once again evacuated from their homes.

Wootton Road remains closed in the village with traffic diverted along Courteenhall Road and Forest Road.

People in the area have been told to keep their doors and windows closed.