A lorry driver who was found to be more than three times the legal limit has been arrested for drink-driving for the second time in three days.

Police in Cambridgeshire stopped the driver in Spaldwick on Monday, where he failed a roadside breath test.

The driver had been arrested two days previously for drink driving in a separate incident, police confirmed.

The legal limit for a roadside test is 35 micrograms per 100ml of breath.

Police tweeted that he had tested more than three times that limit at 123mcgs per 100ml of breath - calling the figure "unbelievable".

They said: "This driver was arrested two days ago for drink driving and will now be remanded to attend court [on Tuesday].

"Once released they will still have to explain the damage caused on the truck to his (ex) boss."