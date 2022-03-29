A secondary school pupil has died at school after what police called a "medical emergency".

Paramedics were called to Shoeburyness High School at lunchtime on Monday, and alerted police.

The boy - who was a Year 7 pupil at the school - was taken to Southend University Hospital and later died.

Police have since issued a statement to clarify that no knife was involved, despite comments circulating online. They added that they were treating his death as unexplained and preparing a report for the coroner.

The school said it had brought in specialist support to help pupils and staff who were involved in the incident.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this time and along with the police we are doing everything we can to support them during this very difficult time," said a spokesman.

"We would also like to confirm that contrary to some rumours in the community and to reassure parents, this was a medical emergency only and no other persons or weapons of any kind were involved."

Essex Police district commander Ian Hughes said: “I would like to offer my condolences to the boy’s family and we are doing everything we can to support them through this tragic and difficult time.“

Our officers remain at the school at this time to continue our enquiries.

“We will continue to investigate the circumstances into the boy’s death and will work with the school tomorrow.

“We are aware of comments on social media, and we want to reassure the local community and parents of pupils at the school, no knife was involved during this tragic incident.”