A serial burglar has been told to "give up crime, because you are not very good at it", by a judge who jailed him for three years.

Lee Andrews, 48, was identified on CCTV images and linked to two burglaries in Cambridgeshire in December 2021 and January 2022.

In the first, the 48-year-old of Cromwell Gardens in St Neots broke into a shed took a mountain bike and tools worth almost £1,000 on 29 December.

The following month he was among a group of people to break into a unit in Harley Industrial Park and steal more than £3,000 of tools on 25 January.

Andrews was sentenced to three years and 27 weeks at Cambridge Crown Court, having pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and three breaches of a suspended sentence.

Cambridgeshire Police said Judge Michael Procter then told him: "The best advice is to give up crime, because you are not very good at it and keep getting caught."

PC Jack Phillips of Cambridgeshire Police said: “Andrews claimed he was stealing to pay of debts. He’s now got plenty of time to reflect on his crimes and get the support he needs to lead a crime free life.”