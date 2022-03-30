Play video

Video report by ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward

On that day that some of cricket's biggest names turned out to celebrate the life of Shane Warne, legendary commentator Henry Blofeld has recalled the night the Australian cricket icon introduced him to Jagerbombs.

Blofeld, 82, had just finishing commentating on the a day's play at the test match between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston in 2016, when BBC pundits Michael Vaughan and Phil Tufnell suggested that the trio went out for a few drinks in Birmingham.

They were then joined by Australian great Warne, who ended up buying them all Jagerbombs - a concoction made by dropping a shot of Jagermeister spirit into a glass of energy drink - much to the delight of "Blowers", who admitted he could not get enough of them.

"He said to me: 'Come on Blowers, drink this!', and then as I drank out of the first glass with two hands, another glass inside hit me on the nose and he said: 'You've got to drink that as well,' so I had the lot and I rather enjoyed it," Blowers recalled.

"I think I had three of them!

"I woke up the next day and we got the ground and I was telling listeners about this and I had suggested to Tuffnell and Vaughan, and to Warne too I think, that we should all do it again the next night but they all chickened out - they've got no stamina at all."

A memorial service was held at the MCG on Wednesday. Credit: PA

An emotional memorial service was held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday as more than 50,000 people turned up to look back at Warne's remarkable life.

Warne died from a suspected heart attack earlier this month at the age of just 52.

Suffolk's Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John were among the famous faces to perform at the service, while Warne's father, brother and three children all gave moving speeches.

Blofeld, who lives in Hoveton in Norfolk, was lucky enough to witness some of Warne's most memorable moments on a cricket field first-hand, and rates him as the greatest bowler of all-time.

Henry Blofeld shares some of his favorite memories of Shane Warne

"I shall always be mesmerised by Warnie's bowling," Blofeld told ITV News Anglia.

"One thinks initially of that ball that bowled (Mike) Gatting, the first ball he ever bowled in a test match in England, that was at Old Trafford. And he went on.

"He was just magnificent. He was the best bowler there's ever been, full stop, and no one I think could query that."

Henry Blofeld and ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Blowers was not in the commentary box for that famous 'Ball of the Century' at Old Trafford during the 1993 Ashes series, but was watching on from the press box, and admits he had never seen anything like it.

"Suddenly he ran in and bowled this first ball that pitched a long way wide of the leg stump and turned all the way across Gatting and hit the off stump," he said.

"You only had to look at Ian Healey's reaction really behind the stumps, he couldn't believe it either. And Gatting was mesmerised. He stood there, he didn't know what had happened!

"He was a really happy-go-lucky chap who was also a genius. I don't think cricket will probably ever see another legspinner like Shane Warne."