The family of a man whose remains were found buried in a back garden have paid tribute to him, saying he was "taken from us far too early".

The body of Nicholas Billingham was discovered in the garden of a home in the Kingsley area of Northampton on 19 March, and a post-mortem examination revealed the 42-year-old had died of a stab wound to the neck.

Primary school teacher Fiona Beal, 48, of Moore Street, has been charged with Mr Billingham's murder and is next due to appear at court on 19 April.

“Nick has been taken from us far too early and will always be in our hearts," his family said in a statement.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with offers of kind support, and words of comfort from so many beautiful people, and know that he will be sadly missed by all his friends, family and loved ones."

Police forensic teams at the Kingsley property

Forensic officers and specialist search teams, including a cadaver dog, were deployed to the property in Moore Street before the discovery of Mr Billingham's body was made.

His family added: “Our heart aches for Nick. He was a gorgeous little boy, and we have so many cherished memories of him growing up and were so proud of the man he became.

"He just got on with life, which has now been tragically cut short.“Rest in peace Nick. Until we meet again, sleep tight and remember all the good times we had together. We will love you always and forever.”