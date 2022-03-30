A pair of holidaymakers returning home were stunned when they discovered a ferret sheltering in their toilet.

The couple, who live in Colchester, Essex, then found a hole in the wall that the fluffy ferret had climbed inside to hide while they were away.

They contacted the RSPCA who rescued the animal from the outdoor toilet and utility room.

Despite often being misunderstood in their nature, ferrets, which ancestrally belong to the carnivore family of the Mustelidae, have become popular pets in recent years.

The RSPCA would like to reunite the "friendly" female ferret with her family, so is encouraging anyone who is missing their pet ferret to get in touch.

Jess Bush, who rescued the animal, said: "She’s very friendly and so I’m sure she’s been a well cared for pet. I’d love to reunite her with her family so if anyone is missing a female ferret in the local area then we’d urge them to get in touch with us on 0300 123 80."

The RSPCA is now trying to find the ferret's owners. Credit: RSPCA

If she is not claimed by an owner, the team at South Essex Wildlife Hospital, where she is being looked after, will find her a new home.

The RSPCA said ferrets were "charming, cheeky, playful and inquisitive characters and can make wonderful pets".

The charity advises that ideally they should be kept in pairs or groups as they are very sociable. They can sleep for up to 20 hours a day but when awake they are very active and busy and therefore need lots of enrichment, added the RSPCA.