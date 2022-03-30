A man has pleaded not guilty to the murders of two 16-year-old boys.

Frankie Watson, 20, is accused of fatally stabbing Charlie Preston and Frankie Gater in Brentwood, Essex, early on 24 October last year.

At the Old Bailey on Tuesday, Watson, of Orsett, Essex, pleaded not guilty of two counts of murder and alternative charges of manslaughter.

He also denied wounding another boy with intent and having a bladed article in Brentwood on the same date.

Labourer Watson is the son of a football club scout and was on the books of Southend United Football Club when he was younger.

He entered his not guilty pleas by video link from custody.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb confirmed a trial had been set for 27 June at a crown court yet to be decided.

She remanded the defendant into custody.