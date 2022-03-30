Police have begun a murder investigation after a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death.

He suffered fatal stab wounds at an address in The Hide, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, where police were called at 11.34pm on Monday.

Despite being treated at the scene and at Milton Keynes University Hospital, he died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

His family have been told and are being supported, said Thames Valley Police.

The incident comes following a spate of deadly stabbings in the past four months in Buckinghamshire, including that of teenager Ahmednur Nuur outside Milton Keynes College in February.

The month before 44-year-old Lewis Butler also died of stab wounds to the stomach in Bletchley.

Nagiib Maxamed from Milton Keynes died of stab wounds outside the Atesh restaurant in CMK while he was out celebrating his 28th birthday, two days after Christmas.

A Section 60 order has been put in place in Milton Keynes, which gives police more power to carry out stop and search checks.

The order covers the town centre, as well as Bletchley Park and the hospital, extending south as far as Newton Longville. It expires at 5pm today.

Det Ch Insp Andy Howard of Thames Valley Police said: “We are in the very early stages of our investigation and we are working to establish the exact circumstances of what has taken place.

"As such, it is very important that anyone with any information at all which could relate to this offence gets in touch as soon as possible."

He added: "I know that this news is likely to cause concern in the community, but I would like to reassure everyone that a full and thorough investigation is under way.

“People are likely to see a large police presence in the area over the next few days as we carry out our investigation, and a scene watch is in place at the location where this incident occurred."