Police have appealed for witnesses after a concrete block was thrown from a bridge on the A14, hitting a vehicle below.

It happened at 3.45pm on Saturday, damaging the vehicle on the dual carriageway near Newmarket.

The piece of concrete hit a horsebox that was travelling at the westbound carriageway near Junction 38.

Police would like to hear from anyone driving in the area at the time who saw anything suspicious on the bridge.

Any driver with dashcam footage is being asked to watch it back.

Anyone with information can contact 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.