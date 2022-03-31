Social services closed its case on a baby killed by her father just a month before she died in hospital with three bleeds on the brain and more than 30 fractures, a review has found.

Eleanor Easey was just 14 weeks old when she died of catastrophic brain injuries in December 2019.

On Wednesday, her father Christopher Easey was convicted at Norwich Crown Court of her manslaughter and neglect, and her mother Carly Easey was convicted of neglect.

A safeguarding review found that Christopher Easey, an agricultural worker, had "little understanding of child development or the need to nurture infants, and often referred to the baby in the same terms as he would the animals he worked with".

Social workers had first been alerted to the case as a concealed pregnancy, as her parents had not told health services Carly Easey was pregnant until she turned up to give birth at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

A month later, Eleanor was referred for a paediatric appointment after injuries were seen on her face, though her parents said the bruises had been caused by her car seat and the scratches were self-inflicted.

A review said later visits showed that the baby was putting on weight as expected, though they noted that both parents were struggling with their new responsibilities.

On 18 December 2019, Eleanor was taken to hospital by her father with serious injuries he said had been caused when he braked hard in his car. She was transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge but died two days later.

A post-mortem examination found she had suffered catastrophic head injuries - which suggested shaking or an impact to the head - as well as bone fractures and signs of malnourishment.

Chris Robson, chairman of the Norfolk Safeguarding Children's Board. Credit: Norfolk Safeguarding Children's Board.

'Let down by those who should have protected her most'

A Children’s Safeguarding Practice Review (CSPR) was commissioned by the Norfolk Safeguarding Children Partnership after Eleanor’s death in 2019.

Chris Robson, the independent chair of the partnership, said: “Eleanor was let down by thevery people who should have loved and protected her the most. She is in our thoughts today, as her parents rightly await lengthy prison sentences for what they have done.

“It is hard to comprehend how parents can inflict such injuries and neglect on a tiny baby, but this is something those of us working across safeguarding have to consider on a daily basis, as we work with multiple families, balance risk and help parents to care for their children safely."

He said: "This review has found many things that went well, as well as made recommendations about further protections that we can put in place to strengthen our practice even further.

"We have already acted on these and will ensure they are implemented fully.”

The review's recommendations include that:

Authorities develop a better understanding of the impact of concealed/denied pregnancy and how that affects bonding and parenting capacity;

Junior medical staff be given more time to explore safeguarding issues directly with senior colleagues in their diagnoses and decisions;

Health staff consider more clinical examination in babies, including weight monitoring, where there have been safeguarding concerns.

Communication be improved between social care and partners when a case is closed.

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford in Cambridgeshire was remanded into custody and Carly Easey, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh in Suffolk, was granted bail until they are both sentenced on 29 April.