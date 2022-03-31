Ten men suspected of trafficking women from Romania to the UK for sex work have been arrested.

Bedfordshire Police said the gang were suspected of using the so-called "lover boy" method, which lures young women from disadvantaged backgrounds with the promise of a better life in the UK.

They are then coerced into sex work and have their passports taken away.

More than 100 officers from Bedfordshire Police took part in the international operation along with Europol, Eurojust and Romanian police.

Seven addresses in Luton and 11 in Romania were searched, after the extensive investigation into organised crime.

As well as the arrests in Luton, four men were also arrested in Romania - and firearms, cash and drugs were seized, Bedfordshire Police said.

Four women suspected to have been trafficked to the UK were found and supported by trained police officers and charities.

The men in Luton, aged between 20 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic for the purpose of sexual exploitation and paying for sexual services of someone subjected to force.

Det Ch Insp Katie Dounias, from Bedfordshire Police, said: "This operation is the latest stage of a lengthy investigation into a criminal group suspected of preying on vulnerable young women, moving them significant distances from their homes and exploiting them for financial gain.

"Those involved in trafficking gangs pay absolutely no regard to the wellbeing of the women they are exploiting and it's vital that these networks are dismantled and those involved brought to justice.

"Those being exploited are promised work, accommodation, and other appealing opportunities to leave their homes, only to find the reality is vastly different.

"They are often subjected to significant mental and physical trauma, which is why the assistance of our colleagues in local charities is vital to building a support network for the vulnerable victims involved."