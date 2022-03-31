Play video

Police have released a picture of the "Dad's Army" grenades which brought a Northamptonshire village to a standstill for three days.

The 60 Second World War incendiary devices were found by builders in the garden of a house in Quinton near Northampton on Monday.

They reported a "noxious gas" seeping from under the soil and police confirmed the bombs contained phosphorus and benzine, and were still dangerous.

It is thought the grenades were made for use as a last-ditch defence effort during the Second World War, in case enemy forces made it on to home soil.

People living in 20 homes nearby were asked to leave during the day while emergency services descended on the village. They were allowed to return home for the night.

Bomb disposal experts had to carry out a controlled explosions on the home-made explosives, one of which was captured by ITV News Anglia cameras on Wednesday lunchtime.

Emergency services were in the village of Quinton for three days Credit: Aperture, Northampton

The explosion rocked the quiet village with a plume of smoke seen rising through the trees.

Police thanked the people of Quinton for their tolerance after emergency services descended on the area over three days to deal with the devices and make them safe.