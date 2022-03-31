People have been waking up to a light dusting of snow across the Anglia region.

Viewers have been sending in their pictures - and here below are some of the best ones.

There has been a noticeable change from the dry, milder weather seen last week, which is associated with high-pressure systems.

That brought overnight lows below freezing in parts of the East of England, as colder Arctic air pushed south across the country, bringing with it the wintry conditions.

This decking in Brandon experienced a scatter of snow. Credit: Mick Baker

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the Essex coast at Coalhouse Fort, including for the car park and surrounding marshland.

The mix of snow, sleet and rain means it is a snow day for feline friend Silas. Credit: Rachael Goldsmith

Meanwhile, The Met Office put in place a yellow weather warning for ice overnight.

Road temperatures should hold up, however, due to the windy weather, said ITV News Anglia meteorologist Aisling Creevey.

Breezy conditions mean that the air is well-mixed, so the cold air cannot settle, she added.

The sun is starting to peek through this sleety garden in Peterborough. Credit: David Murray

The theme of unsettled weather will continue throughout the weekend, but temperatures will start to recover to be closer to the average at the beginning of next week.

There will be the return of some Atlantic air, but that will also mean the return of rain.

It was a snowy garden in Ipswich this morning for Carl Trigg. Credit: Carl Trigg

Although the drop in temperatures is a sharp change from the brighter weather of recent weeks, snow at this time of year is not unusual.

The most extreme example in recent years was the Beast from the East in February 2018, leading to the closure of hundreds of schools and widespread travel disruption.

These yellow primroses from Debbie Collins' in Crowfield have been scattered with a white dusting. Credit: Debbie Collins

The drop in temperatures is a risk for some of the nation’s gardeners.

The Royal Horticultural Society’s Guy Barter said: “Colder weather will slow plant growth and inhibit plums and pears pollination as insects fly less in cold dull weather."

But, added Ms Creevey, enjoy the snowy pictures now because it is not going to last too long.