Police have named a 21-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Milton Keynes earlier this week.Joseph Tayaye from Milton Keynes, died in The Hide in Netherfield, at about 11.35pm on Monday. On Friday a post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.Det Ch Insp Andy Howard, of the major crime unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Joseph at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.“A detailed investigation is ongoing and while no arrests have been made, we are following several positive lines of enquiry.“I would again appeal to anybody who saw or heard anything in the area around The Hide between 11pm and midnight on Monday, or has any information that they believe may be relevant to contact police."