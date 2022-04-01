A Norfolk beer producer is on his way from the county to London - pushing a barrel of ale all the way.

David Holliday will take nine days to make it from Hindringham near Fakenham to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London and on to the Houses of Parliament pushing the 75 kg barrel.

Mr Holliday, from Moon Gazer Ale, is walking the 147 miles to raise awareness of testicular cancer and the Norfolk charity On The Ball.

St Bart's is a hospital which treats many young men with testicular cancer. It is a disease which, if caught early, is 98% treatable.

Mr Holliday said anyone who spotted him with his bright blue barrel and his support vehicle is welcome to join in.

The Big Beer Push was supposed to take place in 2020 but had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

Each day will be different but the distance will range from 10 miles to 22 miles, and the full route is available here.

Mr Holliday said: "My theory is if I can look like an idiot walking between Norfolk and London, then it raises that awareness.

"That's part of the plan, just to get young men to understand that testicular cancer is out there and what they need to do about it. No-one needs to die."

You can read more about how to spot the disease on the NHS website.