A father and son will stand trial later in the year after both denying murder of a 39-year-old man, said police.

Wayne Peckham and Riley Peckham have both been charged with the murder of Matthew Rodwell, who died at a house in Downham Market in Norfolk in January.

Mr Rodwell, from Fincham, was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead at a property in Bulrush Avenue on 23 January.

Wayne Peckham, 47, of Manby Close, Hilgay, and Riley Peckham, 22, of the same address, appearing at Norwich Crown Court via videolink on Friday.

Both pleaded not guilty to murder, said Norfolk Police.

A Home Office post-mortem examination did not establish a cause of death and is "pending further investigation".

Wayne Peckham also pleaded not guilty to actual bodily harm.

Riley Peckham is accused of escaping from lawful custody and assaulting an emergency worker, but did not enter a plea on those charges.

A date of 26 September has been set for trial and it is expected to last around three weeks.