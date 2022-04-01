A father has appeared in court to deny the murder of his 19-year-old daughter and will face a trial later this year.

Nigel Malt, 44, of Lynn Road, King’s Lynn, Norfolk, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Lauren Malt when he appeared before Norwich Crown Court on Friday.

He spoke only to confirm his identity and to enter his plea.

Lauren Malt was pronounced dead in hospital on 23 January after police were called to reports of a woman being hit by a car in Leete Way, West Winch, Norfolk at about 7.30pm.

A post-mortem examination concluded she died of chest and abdominal injuries.

Malt was remanded in custody ahead of his trial, which will start on 27 June and is expected to last two weeks.