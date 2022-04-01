Jurors in the trial of a man accused of killing Peterborough schoolboy Rikki Neave have been urged to finally solve the 27-year-old murder mystery.

The six-year-old was found strangled in woods near his home the day after he was reported missing in November 1994.

The Old Bailey has heard how his mother Ruth Neave was originally accused of killing him but was cleared following a trial in 1996. More than 20 years later, DNA from Rikki's clothes pointed to James Watson, who was aged 13 at the time.

Prosecutor John Price QC told jurors at the Old Bailey trial: "We suggest the evidence has been placed before you to enable you to finally resolve who it was who did it."

Mr Price told the jury: "We ask you to declare by your verdict that it was James Watson who murdered Rikki Neave."

The prosecutor said that while the case was "circumstantial", there was "no 'only' about it", adding: "Circumstances do not lie."

Mr Price suggested that Rikki's last meal of Weetabix put his time of death at around midday on November 28, shortly after he was seen with Watson.

Mud on Rikki's Clarks shoes indicated he walked into the woods and did not walk out again, the prosecutor said.

Ruth Neave, mother of Rikki, appearing via video link at the Old Bailey Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

In her closing speech, Watson's lawyer Jennifer Dempster, QC, acknowledged "a very human drama" had unfolded over the past 11 weeks.

She said: "It is an important case and it is an interesting case - it's fascinating.

"You have listened to strangers tell you half-remembered truths from events 27 years ago and you have listened to cynical, deliberate, blatant lies.

"Let me be very clear from the start. The evidence in this case, we submit, does not begin to establish James Watson's guilt."

A policeman leaving flowers at Welland County Primary School in Peterborough, the school of strangled Rikki Credit: PA

Ms Dempster said there was a "wealth of evidence that Ruth Neave may be responsible for Rikki's death".

She stressed the "burden of proof" was on the prosecution and she did not have to prove Watson's innocence.

Watson, 40, of no fixed abode, denies Rikki's murder and the trial continues.