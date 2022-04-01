Man dies after car plunges into River Nene in Cambridgeshire

A man has died after a crash crashed into the River Nene in Cambridgeshire on Thursday.

Three people were taken to hospital after the green Nissan Micra was seen leaving the B1040 in Ramsey St Mary's and plunging into the water.

The driver, a 68-year-old man, died in hospital and a 34-year-old passenger is said to be in a critical condition.

The third person involved was discharged from hospital with minor injuries. Cambridgeshire Police are urging anyway who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to get in touch.