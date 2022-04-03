Hollywood A-lister John Travolta is probably the last person you'd expect to see in your local Morrisons.

So shoppers at the Fakenham branch in Norfolk were more than a little surprised when the star dropped in to do some shopping on Saturday afternoon.

Gary Middleton, 48, is a part-time security guard at the store and bumped into Travolta near the bread counter.

Mr Middleton said: "I didn't even go up to him, he just came up to me and shook my hand. We had a really nice chat."

He said once people in the store started to recognise the star of Grease, Saturday Night Fever and Pulp Fiction they got quite excited.

Mr Middleton said the star made time to chat and ended up staying at the supermarket for about an hour having his picture taken with staff and shoppers.

He said: "When I put it on my Facebook everyone said I was mucking around and they didn't believe it was true but it was."

Nicola Gee, who also works at the supermarket had her picture taken with Travolta too.

Nicola Gee with John Travolta Credit: Nicola Gee

Morrisons was not the only place to get a visit from the star. Travolta also dropped in for a drink at the Wetherspoons in Dereham on Thursday night.

Staff at the Romany Rye pub in Church Street confirmed he was there and said it was a surprise to everyone when he dropped in.

Jamie Salter, who was drinking in the pub, said he couldn't believe it was actually John Travolta.

John Travolta in the Dereham Wetherspoons with Jamie Salter Credit: Jamie Salter

Travolta is understood to be filming in Norfolk at Raynham Hangar Studios at the old airfield in West Raynham.

It's not clear exactly what the star is working on, but his next film due out is thought to be a thriller called Paradise City.

Travolta rose to fame in the 1970s when he started in box office hits like Saturday Night Fever and Grease . He enjoyed a resurgence in the 90s with films like Pulp Fiction and Get Shorty.