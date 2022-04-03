Police say a drink driver hit speeds of 110mph on the A11 with four children in the back not wearing seatbelts.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads team tweeted that the man was caught at Elveden near Thetford.

They said it was "unbelievable" that he was doing that speed with four children squeezed into the back without belts.

When road police breath tested the man at the roadside he was over the drink drive limit, registering 91 micrograms per 100 millilitres. The breath limit is 35 micrograms.

Police said the children were all ok and had been taken to a place of safety where they were being looked after.

They said the driver had said he was sorry.