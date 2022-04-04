Police searching for a woman missing for more than a week have found a body.

Lina Petkiene, 42, was last seen leaving her home in Aldermans Drive, Peterborough, at about 7pm on 21 March. She was reported missing two days later.

Searches have been under way since Saturday, as police became increasingly concerned and appealed for the public's help in finding her.

On Sunday afternoon officers discovered the body of a woman in the River Nene, at North Bank near the junction with Northey Road.

Formal identification has not yet taken place and the death is being treated as unexplained.