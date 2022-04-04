A woman has been given a two-year suspended jail sentence after admitting killing her mother in what police called a "truly tragic case".

Cheryl Banks, 60, was the primary carer for 89 year-old Winifred Grover who had on-set dementia and Alzheimer's Disease.

Ms Grover was found unresponsive at the home they shared in Lenmore Avenue, Grays in Essex on 21 June last year. Before officers arrived Ms Banks had told a member of her family that she had killed her mother, said Essex Police.

A post-mortem examination showed that the most likely cause of death was that Ms Grover had been smothered.

In a prepared statement, Ms Banks stated that she had experienced mental health problems for some time and that she loved her mother very much.

She was found not guilty of murder at Basildon Crown Court but had pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility and was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

Det Insp Kevin Hughes said: “This has been a truly tragic case and my team and I have been left really saddened. Winifred Grover was an elderly woman who required constant care.

"Every part of this case has brought heartache for the family and I want to share my condolences, and those of my team, with them.”