A man has been arrested in Northern Ireland on suspicion of the murder of a 21-year-old in Milton Keynes.

Joseph Tayaye from Milton Keynes, died in The Hide in Netherfield, at about 11.35pm on Monday. A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

On Friday night in Northern Ireland a 20-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Mr Tayaye by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

He was transferred to the custody of Thames Valley Police, which is investigating the murder, on Monday morning.

Two other men were arrested in Northern Ireland on suspicion of assisting an offender, and will be investigated by PSNI.

Thames Valley Police said Mr Tayaye's family was being supported by specially-trained officers.