A two-year-old boy was injured by a dog while out with his grandmother, said police.

The toddler, sitting in a double pushchair, and his grandmother were passing a woman walking in the opposite direction with police said was a black Rottweiler-type dog on a long lead.

The woman with the dog moved to the side to allow the pushchair to pass, but the dog jumped up and ripped the child’s clothing and scratched his arm.

The toddler was taken to West Suffolk Hospital where he received antibiotics as a precaution.

The incident happened on Tuesday 22 March in Brandon in Suffolk, on a footpath off Church Road that runs to Brandon Leisure Centre and along the river.

Police now want to trace the woman with the dog and speak with her about the incident.

She is described as tall and slim, with dark hair which she wore in a ponytail and she spoke with an American accent.

Officers are also urging dog owners to keep their dogs under control and said a short lead is always best for safety.