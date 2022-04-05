The family of a man who died in a crash in Northamptonshire have described him as a person who “lit up any room”.

Steve Coulson, 40, was driving a Vauxhall Vivaro when it was involved in a three-vehicle collision on the A6003 Uppingham Road in Corby on Saturday, 19 March.

He sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry, where he died the following morning.

His sister Samantha paid tribute to him. She said: “Steven was affectionately known as Bim. He was a beloved son, daddy, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and best friend to many.

"He lit up any room he was in and could make you smile just by looking at him.

“The void he has left in all our lives and everyone who knew him will never be filled and the world seems a much quieter and duller place without him. Sleep well sweetheart, until we meet again. Forever in our hearts.”

Karen Coke, who was driving a Vauxhall Adam, died at the scene. Her male passenger is in hospital where he continues to recover from his serious injuries, said police.

Investigations into the crash, which took place at about 2.10pm on Saturday 19 March, continue and detectives would like to hear from anyone who has yet to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.