A “heroic” neighbour who saved the life of a two-year-old boy was killed by being repeatedly hit around the head with a kettle-bell, an inquest heard.

Richard Woodcock, 38, was found dead by Thames Valley Police officers after they forced their way into a home in Milton Keynes on 26 June.

The highways officer had gone to the flat next door to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court was told.

Another man, Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after a police officer fired four shots.

Police at the scene of the deaths in Denmead, in the Two Mile Ash area of Milton Keynes. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Coroner Tom Osborne concluded that Mr Woodcock was unlawfully killed and added that the little boy, who suffered life-threatening injuries and needed surgery, was saved by Mr Woodcock’s “heroic conduct”.

The coroner said Mr Woodcock was assaulted and “his life was lost” but “he saved the life of a two-year-old boy”.

'Remembered for his heroism'

Mr Woodcock had reacted after an “altercation” in the neighbouring flat in Denmead in the Two Mile Ash area of Milton Keynes at about 9.40am on 26 June.

A screaming woman had come rushing to his home who was “fearful of her life and was obviously in an agitated state", the court heard.

Mr Woodcock went next door to help the child. When the door opened, he was dragged in and seriously assaulted “to the point where he was hit with a 4kg [weight]”, the coroner said.

Mr Woodcock’s death had had a “devastating” effect on his family, who will be “haunted” by what happened and that a life was “needlessly” taken, said Mr Osborne.

The coroner told Mr Woodcock’s family that “he will be remembered for his heroism and his bravery but I think he will be remembered for more than his death”.

The coroner said he hoped that at some point the family, who did not want to speak after the inquest, would be able to think of their loved one and recall “happier times”, and added that Milton Keynes-born Mr Woodcock would be “remembered for a very long time”.