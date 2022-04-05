Two people have been found dead at a house in Norfolk.

Police were called to a home in The Warren in Cromer at 7.18pm on Monday, having been alerted by the East of England Ambulance Service.

They found a man and a woman, both aged in their 80s, unresponsive inside the house.

Police said both were known to each other and they are not looking for anyone else.

The man and woman's next of kin has been informed, the force added.

Det Insp Chris Burgess of Norfolk Police said: “Our investigation is in its early stages, however we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.

"A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further enquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident.”