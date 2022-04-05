A 20-year-old man has been charged with the murder of another man in Milton Keynes.

Oluwatomiwa Tomi Olatuyi, of Stanton Avenue, Milton Keynes is accused of stabbing to death Joseph Tayaye, 21, on 28 March.

He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article and perverting the course of justice.

Thames Valley Police officers were called to The Hide, Netherfield, late on 28 March, where Mr Tayaye was treated for stab wounds.

He was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital, where he died the following day.

Olatuyi, who was arrested on Friday, has also been charged with one count of affray and a second count of possession of a bladed article in relation to a separate incident in Milton Keynes on 26 March.

He was due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.