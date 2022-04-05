A man with a tattoo reading "Not Guilty" on his neck is wanted by police investigating a theft.

Christopher Rowden, 34, is being sought by Thames Valley Police, who have asked for anyone who has seen him to contact them.

It follows the theft of cash and personal items from a woman in her 50s as she was standing in a bank queue.

The theft took place between 2pm and 2.10pm on 5 November 2021 at Lloyds Bank in Lloyds Court, in central Milton Keynes.

Rowden is described as a white man, about 6ft tall, of medium build with short brown hair, light brown stubble and grey eyes.

Police said he speaks with a southern English accent, has a dragon tattoo on the back of his neck and a tattoo saying “not guilty” on the left of his neck. Rowden also has a flames and skull tattoo on his lower right arm.

He is known to frequent Conniburrow, Swinden Court, Heelands, Bleakhall and Central Milton Keynes.

Members of the public have been advised not to approach Rowden but to call police on 999 if they see him.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts can also call 101, quoting reference number 43210500309, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.