Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Emily Knight

Three species of beach nesting birds native to Norfolk are under threat as visitor numbers to the coast increase, wildlife charities have warned.

Ringed plovers, oystercatchers and little terns are all facing a decline in numbers, according to the RSPB.

Steve Rowland, the charity's area manager for Norfolk & Lincolnshire said: "Oystercatchers, ringed plovers and little terns are part of what makes the landscape of the Norfolk coast and all three have had challenges over the last few decades.

"Their numbers have declined and we're asking for the public's help to save these birds from disappearing from our coasts.

"We think the main cause of their decline is just increasing use of our beaches."

These wading birds nest along the shoreline in tiny holes in the sand and their eggs are the colour and size of pebbles - making them difficult to spot.

Now an awareness campaign has begun aimed at visitors to the coast over the coming months as the breeding season gets under way.

The campaign has three messages for the public: to stay away from fenced off areas, follow signage and keep dogs on leads when asked to do so.

The ringed plover is currently on the Red List of birds which are of the most conservation concern.

A project along the Norfolk coast called Plovers in Peril, running since March 2021, will help address the decline by monitoring numbers and patrolling breeding areas.

Wynona Legg, ringed plover project officer, said: "A lot of people don't realise that they breed here [Snettisham] and a lot of people don't realise that they breed here on the beach itself, so they're very vulnerable to being stepped on by mistake.

"One of the main issues is disturbance from dogs off the lead. A lot of the work we do is to try to encourage people to put dogs on leads on the beach and to stay away from the fencing cordons which protect the nesting birds."

The Norfolk Coast Partnership manages areas of outstanding natural beauty on behalf of the four local authorities who share responsibility for it.

It is working on the awareness campaign along with the RSPB and the National Trust.

Andrew Jamieson, chairman of the Norfolk Coast Partnership, said: "Since the pandemic and during the pandemic we saw so many more people coming to enjoy Norfolk and that's a wonderful thing, but I thought some of the messaging we gave to people was very splintered on different parts of the coast.

"Now we have a similarity of messaging all the way along the coast so people can understand why it is not a good idea to disturb ground nesting birds during breeding season and if there is a fence, why it is there."

"There is a huge tension between people coming here and people living and working here. I'm incredibly keen that our economy should continue to grow.

"But that requires us all to work together to ensure that this incredibly sensitive place, the reason why we all love it here, is maintained for future generations."

The breeding season for the shoreline birds runs from March/April through to August.