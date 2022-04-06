A married couple found dead at a house in a Norfolk seaside town have been named locally.

Alex and Helen Lawrie were found unresponsive in a house in The Warren, Cromer, on Monday evening.

Officers were called at 7.18pm after ambulance crews alerted them.

The pair, aged in their 80s, were found inside the property. Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

The couple's next of kin has been informed, said Norfolk Police.

On Tuesday, Det Insp Chris Burgess said the force's investigation was "in its early stages" but police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the deaths.

"A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident," he added.