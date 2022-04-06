Woman, 83, taken to hospital after a car crashes into a garage in Bedfordshire

060422 CAR IN GARAGE 1/ANG BEDS FIRE
Fire crews had to release a woman from the car after the crash Credit: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

An 83-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a garage.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash, which involved two cars, on Monday afternoon.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the woman had to be released from the car by firefighters after the incident on Station Road in Lower Stondon, near Letchworth Garden City in Hertfordshire.

Police were also called to the scene alongside fire crews from Kempston and Shefford.

The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The car crashed into a garage at Lower Stondon in Bedfordshire Credit: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Ed Sheeran wins copyright battle over hit Shape of You
'Sometimes you cry' - Boxer Frank Bruno joins volunteer effort to help Ukraine