An 83-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a garage.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash, which involved two cars, on Monday afternoon.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the woman had to be released from the car by firefighters after the incident on Station Road in Lower Stondon, near Letchworth Garden City in Hertfordshire.

Police were also called to the scene alongside fire crews from Kempston and Shefford.

The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance.