Video report by ITV News Anglia's Tanya Mercer

An eight-year old boy who has raised £100,000 for charity after losing his mum to cancer has been in training for his latest challenge - the last one he'd planned with his mum before she died.

Jacob Newson, who loves everything to do with the RAF, was invited to spend the day at RAF Honington in Suffolk.

While he was there, he took on their famous assault course, climbing hills and swinging from bars alongside RAF instructors.

"The obstacle course was so great, I didn't like getting muddy though," Jacob told ITV News Anglia.

"I will always want to be a pilot."

Jacob Newson enjoying a day's training at RAF Honington, Suffolk. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Having completed the course with flying colours, Captain 'Dutch' Holland, the Station Commander at RAF Honington, shook Jacob's hand and told him: "You've gone round that assault course better than some of our recruits go around their assault course and they are twice your height.

"You're an inspiration to many and it's been an absolute pleasure to meet you."

Jacob is training for a challenge that he will take on in May which will see him and his dad Andy retrace the escape route of a Spitfire pilot whose plane was shot down over Belgium in 1940 during the Dunkirk evacuation.

Jacob Newson on his mountain climbing challenge with his dad Andy. Credit: Jacob Newson

It's expected it will take them two days to do the 15-mile journey taken by Alan Deere.

Jacob is already a fundraising sensation, having climbed mountains and walked hundreds of miles in the past.

His efforts have so far led to him earning more than 15,000 followers on Twitter under the username 'Jacob the Pilot', and more importantly, raising more than £100,000 for charity.

That money is going to the RAF Benevolent Fund, as well as the hospice who cared for his mum Andrea who passed awarded a year ago from cancer.

Jacob Newson on the assault course at RAF Honington, getting a bit of extra lift! Credit: ITV News Anglia

Jacob planned his upcoming challenge with his mum before she died and he's convinced she will be watching on from above.

"She would be just so happy, I know she will be crying in heaven when I do it," he said.

Dad Andy is quite rightly bursting with pride at what his son has achieved.

"It was an amazing day, I was a bit unsure about whether he'd be able to do the obstacle course," said Andy.

"But, he completely took me my surprise. He never gives up. He's amazing."