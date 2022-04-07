Police in Suffolk are appealing for witnesses after three masked men armed with knives broke into a home in Halesworth and attacked two people.

It happened late on Monday, 4 April, just after 11pm, on Lansbury Road.

The three men, who were all wearing balaclavas and brandishing knives, stormed their way into the building and threatened the people inside.

One man had to be taken to hospital after sustaining cuts to his left hand, arm and leg, while a woman was held in a headlock.

Officers believe it was an isolated incident, but admit they still don't know the motive.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious people in the area between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Monday night, or captured any dashcam footage.