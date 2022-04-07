Two people who were involved in demonstrations at a company which breeds dogs for research could be jailed over claims they broke a High Court judge's order.

Bosses at MBR Acres, based at Wyton in Cambridgeshire, claim that Michael Maher and Sammi Laidlaw broke a High Court judge's order by entering an exclusion zone during a series of protests in November.

Singer Will Young was one of dozens of other people who took part in the protests outside the firm, which breeds animals for medical and clinical research.

Lawyers representing the company, which has taken legal action against a protest group called Free the MBR Beagles, say Maher and Laidlaw are in contempt of court and should be given a jail sentence.

Maher and Laidlaw dispute the allegations against them and deny contempt.

The protests took place at Wyton in November 2021 Credit: ITV Anglia

Mr Justice Nicklin is considering evidence at a High Court hearing in London.

He was told that pop star Young had been involved in a demonstration in November.

The singer was photographed holding a placard and his protest made headlines. He is not involved in the legal proceedings.

Will Young spoke to ITV News Anglia reporter Matthew Hudson during the protest in November

Barrister Caroline Bolton, leading MBR's legal team, told the hearing that Maher, also known as John Thibeault, and Laidlaw had breached an injunction order made by Mr Justice Nicklin in November.

Both had entered an exclusion zone and approached vehicles carrying company employees, she said, in a written case outline.

She added that people found to be in contempt could be jailed, but any sanction would be a matter for the judge.