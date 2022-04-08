The bill for policing fuel protests in Essex over the last six days has already topped £1m, the force has revealed.

Activists from Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion have been attempting to block access to oil terminals, demanding that the government stops new oil and gas projects.

Essex Police has confirmed the cost of policing the demonstrations has already reached £1m, with the bill likely to rise further as protests continue to soar.

On Thursday, officers said they had now arrested 268 people in connection with the protests in Thurrock. The arrests have been made at "a number of locations" in the area, said Essex Police.

Police also said that all the sites are open and able to operate normally.

Police have arrested 268 people in connection with the protests Credit: Essex Police

Asst Ch Constable Rachel Nolan said: "We live in democracy where people have a right to protest, however I would like them to engage in lawful protest, without engaging in criminality or causing significant disruption to local communities.

"We are dealing with people who may be intent on doing this, swiftly and catching and deterring many before they even arrive.

"Our ability to police across Essex has been effectively maintained throughout the last six days but for as long as these protests continue, there will remain a strain on our police officers."