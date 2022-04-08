A pedestrian has died after being hit by a lorry on the dual carriageway A14 in Cambridgeshire.

Police were called at 1.14am to the collision on the eastbound A14 near Spaldwick, close to junction 18.

A 31-year-old man died at the scene, said Cambridgeshire Police.

The driver of the white HGV was not hurt in the crash and is helping police with their inquiries, the force added.

Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information or dashcam footage from the moments leading up to it should call police on 101.