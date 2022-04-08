A married couple found dead at a house in a Norfolk town died from head and leg injuries respectively, post-mortem examinations have shown.

Ahead of coroner's inquests, they have now been formally identified by police as Alexander and Helen Lawrie, both aged 83.

They were found dead inside a property in The Warren in Cromer on Monday.

Results from the Home Office post-mortem examinations held on Thursday have revealed the cause of death for Mrs Lawrie as a serious head injury, and the cause of death for Mr Lawrie as a serious leg injury.

Det Insp Chris Burgess of Norfolk Police, who is leading the inquiry, said: “We are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing.

"A police cordon remains at the scene pending further forensic work."

Officers were called at 7.18pm to a home in The Warren in Cromer after ambulance crews alerted them, where they found the bodies of Mr and Mrs Lawrie.