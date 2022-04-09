Two cannabis growers who jumped out of first-floor windows to evade police have been jailed for two years and one month.

Cambridgeshire police searched a house in Hampton Vale in Peterborough on 1 December last year.

As they entered the property on Vale Drive, 24-year-old Artan Batusha jumped from a first-floor window and tried to run.

He broke his ankle in the fall and was restrained by one of the officers.

A second man, 27-year-old Jetmir Cubi, also jumped from a window and began hitting the officer on the head and torso in an attempt to free his accomplice.

Cubi made a run for it but was caught and arrested on nearby Tinus Avenue.

DC Fran Scott, who investigated, said: “Thankfully the officer was not seriously hurt, however he is still suffering from the injuries caused by Cubi that day - something a police officer should never have to experience for simply doing their job."

A total of 96 cannabis plants and five kilos of dried cannabis worth up to about £168,000 were found inside the house, along with £3,000 in cash and three mobile phones.

Cubi, of Broadway, Peterborough, and Batusha, of Vale Drive, Hampton Vale, both admitted to charges of producing cannabis and acquiring criminal property such as cash.

Cubi also admitted to a charge of assaulting an emergency worker by beating.

DC Fran Scott added: “Drugs bring violence and grief to our communities which is why we are working so hard to disrupt those who are dealing and producing drugs in our county.”