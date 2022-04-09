A blaze that broke out in a derelict former sports club may have been started deliberately, firefighters have said.

Multiple fire crews from across Norfolk were sent to the site of the former Oasis Sports and Leisure Club in Thorpe St Andrew on the edge of Norwich on Saturday night.

It's believed the fire broke out just after 6.30pm.

No one was inside the building and no one was hurt.

The club closed in 2016 after years of losses and firefighters tackled a similar blaze there in 2019.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia, Incident Commander Simon Mason said that arson couldn't be ruled out again, although he did stress that a proper investigation has yet to take place.

"We've spoken to the owner and there's no reports of people rough-sleeping or being inside the premises," he said.

"There have been arson attacks here in the past while it's been derelict, so we're treating this as a potential deliberate fire until we investigate otherwise."