A man who threatened to shoot his mother in the head with an air pistol has been jailed for more than two years.

Brett Yarrow, 32, threatened his mum during an argument with her at a house in Shelly Garden, Cambridge, on 21 May 2020.

His mum had locked the back door after he went outside. He then kicked the side gate off its hinges to get to the front of the house.

A neighbour came outside after hearing the commotion.

Yarrow was abusive to her too and told her he was going to shoot his mother in the head.

He then took the air pistol out of his pocket, repeated the threat again and fired a dart from the gun into a fence.

Brett Yarrow was taken into custody by Cambridgeshire Police Credit: Cambridgeshire police

He initially denied wrongdoing but pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause violence on the day his trial started.

Yarrow was handed two years and three months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday 5 April.

He was also given a restraining order preventing him from contacting his mother, which will run indefinitely.

DC Dan Harper, who investigated, said: "This was a terrifying experience for a woman in her own home and for the neighbour who bravely tried to intervene.

"I cannot comprehend how someone could threaten to inflict such horrific injuries on their own mother for no real reason.

"However, I am pleased Yarrow has now been brought to justice.

"Domestic abuse comes in many different forms but shows our complete commitment to safeguarding all victims and bringing offenders to court."