Video report by ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward

A popular Viking festival held in a Norfolk seaside town has made a triumphant return, after a two-year absence because of Covid.

The Scira Viking Festival was founded by local volunteer Colin Seal in 2014 and celebrates Sheringham's Norse heritage.

It is normally staged on an annual basis, but the event had to be cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

However, it was back on Saturday at a new home, with the festival being held at Beeston Common for the first time.

Colin Seal founded the event in 2014. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"I can't believe how it's evolved from a very small event, and it's grown into a massive event," founder Colin Seal told ITV News Anglia.

"There must be a few thousand people here. When it all comes together like this, it's very pleasing."

Sheringham has a rich Viking heritage and it's believed the legendary warlord Srica was given some some land in the area as a reward for his performance in battle.

It's also thought that the town owes its name to the Vikings.

The crowds were treated to battle re-enactments. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Huge numbers flocked to the North Norfolk coast on Saturday to watch battle re-enactments, ahead of the traditional burning of a longship on the beach.

The popularity of the event has been boosted by the success of shows like 'Vikings' on Amazon Prime and 'Vikings: Valhalla' on Netflix, which have made this particular period of history cooler than ever.

"It's brilliant to see," Fraser Carson from the Wuffa Viking and Saxon Reenactment Society said.

"Obviously it's a good starting point for people to learn the real history and then learn even more about it. We wouldn't be half as popular if it wasn't for it being so popular in the media itself and taking people's hearts and minds by storm.

"Sheringham was founded by a Viking called Scira so this town wouldn't exist if it wasn't for the Vikings settling here in the first place."